Duane Waldo

Duane Ralph Waldo, 92, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on March 17, 2022. Duane was born and raised in Oberlin, Kansas to Ralph and Alice Waldo. He graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture in May 1953. After graduating, Duane was drafted into the US Army and served at Fort Riley, Kansas for two years. He married Marilyn Jean Roeth November 22, 1953. From 1953 thru 1974, Duane worked for several architectural firms in both Kansas and Colorado. In 1974, Duane partnered with two associates to form LKA Partner, Inc., an employee-owned architectural firm which designed school and state facilities. For over 48 years, Duane and Marilyn lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado where they raised their two sons. After retiring in 1995, Duane and Marilyn began to travel. They enjoyed their visits to Europe, the Scandinavian countries, England, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore. Duane and Marilyn moved to Saddlebrooke, a retirement community near Tucson, Arizona in 2005. After moving to Saddlebrooke, Duane took woodcarving and oil painting classes which rekindled his joy of art. Duane was a member of Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church. He was involved in many church activities. Duane is predeceased by his parents, stepmother Myrtle Waldo, and brother, Don Waldo. He is survived by his wife Marilyn and sons Mark (Laura), and Brett (Stephanie). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home.