DUARTE, Mary L.
known to many as "Tia Baby", 81, passed away on July 25, 2018 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by her parents, Reynaldo Sr. and Ramona Lucero; loving husband, Manuel O. Duarte and son, Manuel "Nick" Duarte; brothers, Larry Lucero and Johnny Lucero; sisters, Margaret Ramirez and Connie Rodriguez. Survived by her daughters, Yvonne (Fernando) Grijalva, Geraldine (Rodney) Karttunen and Cecilia Duarte; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Reynaldo (Rosie) Lucero and sister-in-law, Helen Lucero as well as many relatives and friends. She retired from Hughes Air Craft as an assembler. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana and great-Nana. Her love and sense of humor left many happy memories. She was devoted to praying daily for everyone. Mom was invincible. Services will be Saturday, August 11, 2018 beginning with a Rosary at 9:00 a.m. at St Augustine's Cathedral followed by a Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.