DUNDAS, Robert (Bob) Kiefer Lt. Colonial, USAF (Ret.)
Robert Kiefer Dundas peacefully passed away at his home in Tucson, Arizona on November 4, 2018. Bob was born on March 21, 1931 in Great Falls, Montana, youngest of two sons, to Ronald and Alpha Dundas. He grew up in Great Falls and attended Great Falls High School, graduating in 1949. While growing up, he worked at Dundas Office Supply, his parents' store and was active with several school activities especially the choral groups, swimming and skiing. He also participated in church choirs and sang on local radio stations in Great Falls with classmate Joyce Siperly, who later had a successful singing career as Joyce Carr. After graduating from high school, he attended college at Montana State College in Bozeman where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, AFROTC and several of the choir groups. He met Elizabeth Jean Gould of Sunburst, a fellow classmate, and they married on September 16, 1951. They both graduated from college in 1953 and he joined the Air Force. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and assigned to Marana Air Force Base, west of Tucson, Arizona in January 1954 to begin his pilot training. During his 20 year career in the U.S. Air Force, Bob was awarded five Distinguished Flying Crosses and 23 Air Medals. He flew several planes, first the T-6, T-28 and T-33 during training. He flew the F-86 during his year in Korea in 1955. He then flew the F-100 and F-104 at George Air Force Base in Victorville California. He then was sent to Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany where he flew what became his favorite plane, the F-105 or Thud. In 1966, after four years in Germany, Bob was sent to fly F-105s over North Vietnam and was stationed at The Royal Thai Air Base in Korat, Thailand. Flying with the 421st TFS, he completed his 100 missions in record time and went back to the States and the family moved to Northern Virginia. He was stationed at the Pentagon. Missing flying regularly, Bob volunteered to return to Vietnam in 1969, where he was stationed at Tuy Hoa Air Base in South Vietnam and flew F-100Ds for one year, completing 200+ missions. He returned to the Pentagon until he retired from the Air Force in 1974. After the Air Force, Bob became an investment banker and moved the family from Alexandria, Virginia to the Fredericksburg area. He worked for the investment banking firm, Anderson & Strudwich in Fredericksburg until he retired in 1986. With their daughters all grown and on their own, Bob and Jean went back to Montana and lived in Bob's father's house on the east shore of Flathead Lake. They also bought a home in Tucson, Arizona. They spent their summers in Montana hiking in Glacier National Park and the surrounding area and Bob was an early member of the locally famous, Over the Hill Gang. Their winters they spent in Tucson hiking the surrounding area and they were docents at The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. One of their favorite hikes was hiking in and out of the Grand Canyon, which they did several times. They also traveled to Europe several times. Bob was also able to connect with other retired pilots and enjoyed having lunch on Fridays with The Friday Pilots. Eventually they sold both homes and moved into an apartment in Mountain View Retirement Village in Tucson. Bob is survived by Jean, his wife of 67 years; his brother, Tom Dundas of Bozeman, Montana; daughters, Sheryl Beardsley and her husband James, of Austin, Texas, Mary Normile of Alexandria, Virginia and Robbie Rhur of Richmond, Virginia. Grandchildren, Beth Cassidy and her husband Walter of Houston, Texas, Nicole Normile and Nathan Normile, both of Richmond, Virginia and one great-grandchild, Jack Cassidy of Houston, Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends all over the country. His wish was to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, which will occur at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.