DUPERRET, Ruth Marie
86, died peacefully at home with family at her side on August 6, 2018. Ruth grew up in a Navy family and moved often in her early years. Her favorite memories were of Hawaii, where she obtained her RN degree in 1954. In 1956 she married Edward Duperret and subsequently had four children in five years (an act of extreme bravery). The young family settled in northern California before entering the Peace Corps in 1968, serving in the Truk Islands under very primitive conditions. In 1970 they moved to Tucson, where she earned an additional degree in Early Childhood Development. Thereafter she worked as an RN for 25 years, focusing on pediatrics and early computerization of hospital systems. She traveled to China, Egypt, and Russia in nursing exchange programs. Always a champion for underprivileged women, Ruth worked hard to give single mothers a fighting chance at a college degree. Her latter years were spent between Tucson and Greer; she loved summers in Greer and requested that her ashes be scattered in the beautiful meadows of her summer home. Ruth is survived by her brother, Thomas (Kathleen); four children, Robert, Michael (Ellen), Susann, and Steve; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Kevin, Bishop and Logen; one great-grandchild, Seraphina. A Mass will be held at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church chapel on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.