DUREAULT, Karen Beth (Stultz)
passed away at her home in Pflugerville, Texas on August 1, 2018 at the age of 75. She was born in Warsaw, New York on March 16, 1943. Karen was wed to the love of her life, Raymond Dureault on July 2, 1964 and enjoyed a very loving marriage until his passing in 2008. She spent her life devoted to the care her family and loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Georgia Stultz and is survived by daughters, Lisa (husband Nick) and Nadine (Husband Scott); her grandchildren, Stephanie and Matthew and by her brother, David (wife Pattie). Please join the family for a Visitation on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. A reception with light refreshments to follow.