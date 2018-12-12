DURKIN, Sally Agnes Harden
died Friday, November 23, 2018. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Williams and niece, Laurie Brooks both of Stanton, CA. Her mother, father, brother, stepmother and ex-husband John Dirkin are deceased. Born September 3, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa, Sally received degrees from both ASU and the UofA. She taught physical education at Tucson High and Palo Verde High Schools. She was an assistant principal at Cholla High School, Naylor Middle School and was principal at Pistor Middle School. She completed her years in education teaching science at Naylor Middle School in 1988. Sally excelled as a gymnastics and tennis coach during her many years of teaching. Sally was artistic. She knitted intricate self designed ski sweaters, created beautiful leather work, was an excellent photographer, painter, jewelry designer, creative cook and landscape gardener. Sally loved the mountains, hiking, camping and fishing. She loved the desert, the monsoons, the sunrises and the sunsets, the spring wildflowers and the smell of mesquite after a summer rain. Sally is gone but her spirit and goodness remain with us. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.