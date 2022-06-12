 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
E. Gilbert

  • Updated

GILBERT, Dr. Rev. E. Reid

Reid passed away on May 28, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born on November 15, 1930 in Winston Salem to the late Rev. Peter and Stella Gilbert.

A celebration of Reid's life will be held on August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis in The Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Rd., Tucson. The service will be available on Zoom. If you're interested in attending via Zoom, please contact the family at EReidGilbert@gmail.com and you will be sent a link. AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL is assisting the family.

