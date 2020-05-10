E.w. Unruh

UNRUH , E.W. "Bill"
97, died April 2, 2020 at Villa Hermosa in Tucson. He was born on the family farm December 14, 1922, in McPherson County, Kansas. He had three children, Judy, Dean and Sheila. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years and his children's mother, June and his daughter, Judy. He then was married to Loraine for 20 years until she passed. He enjoyed being a member of the 49er Golf and Country Club, The Rocky Mountain Oysters and The Optomists. He loved playing his guitar, crossword puzzles, his collection of cowboy boots and the staff at Viv's. He is survived by his children, Dean and wife Susie, Sheila and husband Gary Bond; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society, your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
