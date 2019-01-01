EAGLE, Roger (Oren)
74, died on December 30, 2018 after a valiant 13-year battle with lymphoma. A resident of Tucson since moving from Virginia in 1961, he attended Tucson High, ASU on a football scholarship, and served in the Navy for four years. He retired as a US West executive in 2003 after 35 years. Roger was active in the Kiwanis, the Masons, volunteered at the Desert Museum, TMC in Senior Services programs, and belonged to the car clubs of the vintage vehicles he restored and drove: a '57 Chevy and a '55 Thunderbird. Respected and loved by a wide circle of friends and all family members, he maintained friendships with Tucson Hi football alumni, decades of neighbors, and US West employees in the Pioneer Club. He was preceded in death by his son, Roger Paul Eagle, DVM, and his wife, Sandra Corona. He is survived by his granddaughter, Talia Eagle of Tucson; his daughter-in-law, Kynta Price Eagle; his cherished friend, Lucas Kimes and his sisters, Shirley Beard of Oro Valley AZ, Jan Eagle and Karen Moman of Tucson and Judith England of Oxford, AR. At his request, his remains will be cremated and a private family memorial will be held. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME of Oro Valley.