Earl Brown

passed away on November 14, 2021 at the age of 82, with his daughter at his side. Son of Dr. Earl H. Brown, Jr., and Clara "Cluny" Brown-Dingman, Bud was born and raised in Tucson alongside his sister, Linda Edwards Shelton. Bud graduated from Southern Arizona School for Boys, where he made many lifelong friends and developed a great love for Sabino Canyon. He later studied Mathematics and History at the University of Arizona. A lifelong learner, Bud was an avid reader and tutored Calculus until the age of 79. Bud will always be remembered for his intellect, sense of humor and his kind, gentle nature. He loved animals and hiking and was a great supporter of environmental causes. Bud is survived by his daughter, Laura Lewnes (George); grandson, Alexander Lewnes; nephews, Blake and Todd Edwards (Kyle); great-nieces and nephews; former wife, Deborah Ensign, and many dear friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Bud will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We know we can always find him in the beauty of the desert and his beloved Sabino Canyon. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.