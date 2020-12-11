Earlean Davis

DAVIS, Earlean
passed away peacefully in Tucson on September 30, 2020, at the age of 68. A lifelong resident of Tucson, Earlean was born on February 16, 1952 in Madison, Arkansas to Magnolia and Walter Ishmon. She graduated from Pueblo High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 1974. She was the first of her family to graduate from college.
Earlean was a dedicated long-serving employee with the U.S. Postal Service. She was deeply committed to her faith and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, watching true crime shows, and following college basketball, the NBA and the NFL in her spare time.
She is survived by her daughter, Alycia and son-in-law, Dylan Clark; sisters, Flo Starlin, Linda Minter, Lisa Faecke (Guido); brother, Leroy Kemp Jr. (Renee); nieces, Stacey Minter, Stefanie Hester, Lavon Kemp, Amber Kemp, Kayla Kemp, Haley Bland and Haven Carney and her nephews, Chon Starlin, Brandon Mitchell, Isaiah Kemp and Mason Minter. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Magnolia and Leroy Kemp and brother, Marvin Kemp. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
