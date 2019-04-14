EBERT, Joan Ella (Brown)
87 passed away April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Dick and her three daughters, Kathryn, Mary and Joan, their husbands, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her son, Richie and grandson, Stephen. Joan was born and raised in Lordsburg, NM and attended the UofA where she met and married Dick. She taught high school English and Drama at Marana and Amphi High Schools. Joan was a member of Grace Luther Church and her Memorial Service will be held there at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.