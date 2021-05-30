Edith Casillas

Passed into Heaven on May 11, 2021. Edith died peacefully at home with her loving husband at her side. Edith is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Herman Kobnik and brother, Rudy Kobnik. Edith worked at Striwa International in the Clothing Industry in Lichtenfels, Germany, retiring after 20 years. Edith met her future husband Robert, in the City of Bamberg, Germany in 1972. It was love at first sight. Edith and Robert married on May 17, 1974 in Bamberg, Germany. She then traveled the world by his side, as he served in the U.S. Army. Always together, always his pillar of stone, wise, honest, faithful and comforting. Always smiling, never complaining. After 20 years of service, Edith and Robert settled in Tucson, Arizona. Edith was in born Kuttau, Germany. Edith leaves behind her beloved husband of 47 years, Robert Casillas; sister, Erika (Rudolf) Kraus; nephew, Hilmar (Heiki) Kraus; daughters, Lena Bernd "Karin" Kraus and Carina all from Lichtenfels, Germany. Edith was a loving, caring, special kind of woman, whose love will never be forgotten. Services will take place at SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS, Monday, May 31, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.