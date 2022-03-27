Sly, Edith M

Edith (Edie) Sly, 82, died on March 8, 2020 after a long illness at her home.

Edie was born in Chicago, Illinois. In 1958 she married Billy Vernon Sly. He preceded her in death in December 2020. Throughout Bill's 21 years Air Force career, she followed him to various states and foreign countries. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Diane Sly and Susan Sly and her only sibling Joan Adamski of Texas.

She is survived by her children, Nancy A. Johnston and Thomas E. Sly (Debra), 2 grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Sainz, and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Sainz. She was also "Grandma Edie" to 5 step-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren, and 3 step great-great grandchildren.

Edie worked for many years for Pima Savings and Loan. She retired early and she and Bill traveled extensively. For many years her hobby was researching the family histories of her family and Bill's.

After cremation, Edie will be interred with her husband at the Arizona Veterans Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation & Burial.