Edith Smith

On April 27, 2022, Edith Ann Smith passed away at her home in Tucson, AZ.Edye was born June 27, 1953, in Tucson, AZ, where she was raised. She graduated from Catalina High School in 1971.Edye was a housewife who raised two sons. Later in life, she graduated from Pima Community College and began her career at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, where she spent 20+ years as a Pharmacy Technician.Edye is preceded in death by parents Glenn and Barbara Smith, and great-grandson, William Henry Gero. She leaves behind two sons, Andrew Gero (Nicki) and Matthew Gero (Faith); seven grandchildren. Matthew (Hailey), Justin (Liah), Cody, Gabi, Georgia, Elijah and Julianna; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Noah; brothers, Paul Smith (Nancy) and Ed Smith (Debbie); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.A Memorial in her honor will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85716 on May 19, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm in the Chapel. Reception to follow at the family's home.