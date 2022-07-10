Edmond DeAngeli

February 27, 1936 - June 30, 2022 Jay was truly one of a kind, gregarious, irreverent, Italian, a storyteller extraordinaire with a wicked sense of humor and a colorful way with words. Everyone was always surprised when they learned he was a twin. "You mean there are two of them!". We had an amazing life together for over 45 years, full of adventure, travel, new experiences, interesting people, good friends, wonderful family. Jay was born in Reno, Nevada to Beulah Wedekind DeAngeli and Ettore DeAngeli and grew up with his twin, younger brother Philip, and parents on North Virginia St. across from the University of Nevada. After his father died when Jay was 12, he had to grow up fast, helping his mom with her business before and after school. Jay attended Orvis Ring Elementary, Northside Junior High, and graduated from Reno High School in 1954. That same year he married Patricia Colgan. They had 3 children, David, Cindy, and Dale. He hired on with Western Electric Company (later AT&T) as an installer in 1955 and worked for the company for over 33 years as it went through many iterations. Jay left Reno in 1977 to work for the international arm of the company, eventually working in Taipei, Taiwan; Seoul, Korea; Cairo, Egypt and Athens, Greece managing the installation of large switching systems and an undersea cable. Corporate headquarters in Basking Ridge, NJ was his last company assignment. Over the span of his career, he was proud to have been instrumental in so many first-application systems, each one presenting unique challenges. Jay and Carole married in 1978 and moved many times with AT&T, learning and adapting to new cultures (starting with North Carolina!) and seeing a lot of the world. After retirement, Jay and Carole moved back to his native Nevada and he worked in construction with his son, helping to design and build our custom home. We traveled the country in our RV for several years, seeing all continental 49 states, Canada and Mexico. In 1995 we relocated to Tucson, Arizona to enjoy the warm winters, play golf, learn about the desert, and continue traveling and camping. I always said Jay was the smartest guy I'd ever known - he could do anything and fix anything, oh, and if you needed any advice, Jay was ready with that too. He was the heart and soul of our Oracle Foothills neighbohood, organizing picnics, beautification projects, getting the roads paved. He loved this community and was instrumental in making it a better place. Jay was never happier than barbecuing for his friends or family and we all enjoyed his Bloody Marys, Gin Fizzes and waffles. He was a longtime fan of the SF 49ers and the Oakland Raiders, and also loved following U of A sports. So many happy times were spent camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, photographing, and enjoying time in the beautiful high desert of Nevada, and, more recently the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. Jay is survived by his wife, Carole, children David (Debbie), Cindy Carmack, Dale (Sally), stepson Justin Scoggin (Katty), six amazing grandchildren (Heather, Cristina, Jayson, Joshua, Raji and Ruhi), his twin brother Jan, sister-in-law Judy DeAngeli, and his former wife Patricia Beach. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Philip. In memory of Jay, please plant a tree, help a neighbor, have a glass of wine, cook for someone you love, tell a story, and share lots of laughs. My deepest thanks to his caregivers at Casa de la Luz Hospice. He gave his nurse a bad time right up to the end! Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation & Burial