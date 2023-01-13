 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edmund Arce

  Updated

Edmund Arce, 85, passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on December 29, 2022 with his four sons by his side. Edmund was born in Barrio Viejo, Tucson, AZ on December 12, 1937. Edmund is preceded in death by his parents Rita Bedoya Arce and Bert T. Arce, his siblings Raymond Bedoya, Lily Arce Lopez, Gilbert Arce, George Arce, Humberto Arce, and Hector Arce. As a youth, Edmund was a member of La Alianza, the youth auxiliary of Tucson's oldest mutualista (mutual-aid society), which contested Tucson's restrictive covenants which made Mexican Americans second-class citizens. Also, while growing up in Tucson, Edmund was a skilled baseball and basketball player, garnering Arizona State Championships in both sports.  Edmund spent the majority of his working life in the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked as a Union foreman and journeyman glazier involved in the construction of the major projects of the San Francisco skyline. As a unionist with Glaziers Local 718 - San Francisco, Edmund engaged in many worker strikes, resulting in many of the benefits that Union construction workers have today. In addition, Edmund served as his children's basketball and baseball coach, making him an honored figure amongst the community in San Lorenzo, California.  Edmund is survived by his sons Edmund Thomas Arce, Gilbert Edward Arce, Raymond Troy Arce, and Martín Sean Arce and his beloved grandchildren Joshua Thomas Arce, Cynthia Nicole Souza, Christina Marie Taylor, Chelsea Rae Arce, Joseph Arce, Maya Isabel Arce and Emiliano Arce.  Services will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary, 204 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701.  

