CARDISH, Edna C. Cardish
9/18/1931 - 12/14/2021
By the time anyone reads this, the ashes of Edna Cardish will have been spread under a huge Blue Palm Tree encircled by Rosemary Bushes in a peaceful and fragrant place of rest on Wikieup Circle in Tucson, AZ.
As most people, I have worked too hard for too long. For most of my life, I have been a student, a teacher, a Ph.D., a manager of projects for both the City of Albany, NY and NY States Department of Television and Vocational Education. I left there to start my own professional business, "EDIT/WRITE." Within this business, I designed and tested new courses for Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. I won a first prize from the International Association of Business Communicators-a highlight of my life.
From there, I retired to Tucson, AZ to escape the cold winters of the Northeast. I was privileged to have lived with and studied under Dr. Joan V. Bondurant, a world-renowned authority on Gandhi's methods of non-violent resolution of conflict defined in the book "Conquest of Violence", a much-needed concept in today's violent world.
I was the daughter of two marvelous parents, Margaret Helen Shevy Cardish and Eugene Joseph Michael Cardish who changed his first name to Edmund. Both were of Troy, NY, although my father journeyed with his own mother and brother from Poland when he was twelve years old. I am also the sister of Eugene Cardish and I had six nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jonathan, E.J., Tara, Karan, and Charles.
As a toddler, I wondered who I was and what I was doing in this "new Place" called Earth. As a 76 year-old woman, I find myself still wondering what this was all about - this condition called life. Whoever reads this should resolve to work less and enjoy more. Amen Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.