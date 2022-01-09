CARDISH, Edna C. Cardish

9/18/1931 - 12/14/2021

By the time anyone reads this, the ashes of Edna Cardish will have been spread under a huge Blue Palm Tree encircled by Rosemary Bushes in a peaceful and fragrant place of rest on Wikieup Circle in Tucson, AZ.

As most people, I have worked too hard for too long. For most of my life, I have been a student, a teacher, a Ph.D., a manager of projects for both the City of Albany, NY and NY States Department of Television and Vocational Education. I left there to start my own professional business, "EDIT/WRITE." Within this business, I designed and tested new courses for Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. I won a first prize from the International Association of Business Communicators-a highlight of my life.

From there, I retired to Tucson, AZ to escape the cold winters of the Northeast. I was privileged to have lived with and studied under Dr. Joan V. Bondurant, a world-renowned authority on Gandhi's methods of non-violent resolution of conflict defined in the book "Conquest of Violence", a much-needed concept in today's violent world.