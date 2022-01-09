LABRIE, Edna

"Edna LaBrie-Mother of Three" passed away on December 22, 2021 at the age of 98. She was born in 1923 in the UK. Mom was one of ten siblings.

During WWII, Edna met and married Wilfred LaBrie. They started their life together in South Dakota and eventually moved to Tucson. Wilfred took a job with the railroad and they lived in a caboose in Needles, California. Mom always said he had taken her to "the end of the Earth"

Finally, they settled down in Tucson and started their family. Mom began working at the UofA's Student Union in 1962 after becoming a widow. Being a lover of sports, she enjoyed conversing and serving meals to the UofA athletes. Mom was a very active member of the Daughters of the British Empire and the Tucson Women's Club. At the age of 90, she moved into Fellowship Square and kept active participating with the Villa Voices and playing Bingo and Bunco. Her mantra was "I do enjoy my sports", specifically her UofA Wildcats, Arizona Diamondbacks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. She especially enjoyed going to the UofA Women's Basketball games.

She has been an amazing mother and grandmother. Her laughter and bright smile will truly be missed by all her friends and family.