Edna St. Michel

ST MICHEL, Edna Jean (Ouellette)
92, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Taunton, Massachusetts, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020. She was born to the late Demetrius and Agnes Ouellette on September 3, 1927 in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Edna thrived at the Mountain View Retirement Village in Tucson for over five years after moving to Tucson almost 25 years ago. The staff and residents of Mountain View treated Edna as family and she lived daily life with a smile on her face. Edna was actively engaged in multiple church crafting and benefit activities during her time in Tucson. In her later years, her favorite activities were BINGO and outings to the casino. Edna loved her family of two daughters, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Edna has now joined her daughter, Brenda; son, Ronald; husband, Edmond and grandson, Christopher in heaven.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Madeleine Wyatt (Frank) and Lorrie Hennessy; three granddaughters, Erin Nutting, Kelly Simmons, Lauren Wyatt and seven great-grandchildren, Allie, Lexi, Greyson, Samantha, Cole, Tenley and Wesley. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Her sister, Muriel Biermaas of Newport, PA and lifelong friend sister-in-law, Delores Ponte of Tiverton, RI, also survive Edna. In addition, Edna has a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins residing in the Northeast.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
