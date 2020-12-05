 Skip to main content
Eduardo Contreras

CONTRERAS, Eduardo M. (Chief)

Born October 13, 1944. Entered the beautiful gates of heaven, into the arms of our lord Jesus Christ and his son Edward Contreras. November 27,2020. Survived by wife Helen (Guera); daughter, Marylou, Diane (Michael), Liz; brothers, Roy, Johnny, Carlos; sisters, Terry, Maryhelen; grandchildren, Elena (Billy), Guero (his favorite), Daniela, Crystal, Isabell, Eddie, Sean; great-grandchildren, Miguelito, Julian, Maya, Joseph, Daysia, Victoria, and five others and many other family members and friends.

"I told you I was gonna die" TATA Eddie.

Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL

