Eduardo Galarza

  Updated

Galarza, Eduardo (Eddie)

Born in Quito, Ecuador to Manuel and Orfelina Galarza

into a family of eight siblings: survived by sister Rosa Galarza and brother Neptali Galarza. Left behind his children, Yvonne Galarza Acuna, Eddie Galarza,

Andy Valdovin,

Daughters in Quito, Ecuador: Nelly Galarza, Vilma Galarza, his lady Evangelina Espinoza, Liz Recca, Art Espinoza,Octavio and Janie Espinoza,grandkids, Steven Acuna, Josie Acuna-Schrieber,

Jose, Francisco, Vanessa Espinoza, grandkids and great-grandkids. Eddie passed away peacefully April 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.He was a happy man, loved to visit with family and friends an avid walker of Mission Manor Park. Celebration of life at Victory outreach city Church, 3999 S. Mission Rd. 5/7/22 at 11:00 a.m. galarza@aol.com for questions. Arrangements by Hudgel's.

