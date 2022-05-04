Eduardo Galarza

into a family of eight siblings: survived by sister Rosa Galarza and brother Neptali Galarza. Left behind his children, Yvonne Galarza Acuna, Eddie Galarza,

Jose, Francisco, Vanessa Espinoza, grandkids and great-grandkids. Eddie passed away peacefully April 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.He was a happy man, loved to visit with family and friends an avid walker of Mission Manor Park. Celebration of life at Victory outreach city Church, 3999 S. Mission Rd. 5/7/22 at 11:00 a.m. galarza@aol.com for questions. Arrangements by Hudgel's.