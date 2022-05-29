Eduardo Nunez-Laguna

NUNEZ-LAGUNA, Eduardo "Ed"
Join Family and Friends to celebrate the life of
Eduardo "Ed" Nuñez-Laguna
August 23, 1941 - August 2, 2020
Saturday, June 11, 2022
12 noon, Mass at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 602 W. Ajo Way
Reception at Pueblo High School immediately following, 3500 S. 12th Avenue. RSVP via text to 520-850-0798 or email janielnunez@aol.com by Monday, June 6.
--
Donations to the Eduardo Nuñez Scholarship fund at the Educational Enrichment Foundation, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd. Suite 107, Tucson, AZ 85711 welcomed. Make checks payable to EEF/Eduardo Nuñez Scholarship. Arrangements by Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary.
This event will adhere to any CDC and/or local safety guidelines that are in effect at the time of the event.