Eduardo Sotomayor

descendant of pioneer families who settled Tucson in the early 1900's, passed away on March 5, 2021. Eddy was a life -long resident of Tucson. He attended Pueblo High School and was President of his senior class, drum major for the Pueblo marching band and was a talented athlete lettering in varsity football and baseball. He was also a talented and award-winning oboist who performed with classical orchestras statewide. He graduated in1969 and enrolled at the University of Arizona. While at the UofA he achieved a level of celebrity and renown as the high strutting, baton twirling drum major for the University of Arizona Marching Band. After college he served a short stint in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to civilian life and pursuing a career as a legal assistant. However, over time he refocused his energies to improving his community and was instrumental in writing numerous grants for various local projects including the creation of La Mariposa Park in the Fairgrounds district of Tucson. He was a man of great familial pride as he was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle and he selflessly devoted his life to his immediate and extended family. His father and mother, Manuel "Chito" and Rosalia "Chalita" Sotomayor and his sister, Alice Duran having preceded him. He is survived by his brother, COL Manuel G.Sotomayor(USAR Retired) of Las Vegas, NV; his sister, Dr. Christina Lopez of Lakewood, CA and his partner, Elva Lujan of Tucson, AZ. He is also mourned by a host of nephews and nieces to whom he was affectionately known as "Uncle Eddie". The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the American Heart Association. Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 South 6th Avenue. Rosary at 9:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.