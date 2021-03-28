ALTAMIRANO, Edward Anthony

2/2/1936 - 3/19/2021

Edward A. Altamirano passed peacefully after a long battle with lung cancer, in his home in Marana, AZ, surrounded lovingly by family on March 19, 2021. He was born in Ruby, Arizona to Tony and Maria Altamirano. He served proudly in the US Navy and US Marines. He is survived by his loving wife, Belia (Lopez) of 63 years; his children and significant others, Pat (Creighton), Annette (Danny), Maria (Mike), Eddie (Judith) and Fred (Mary); 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five siblings, Mary Ellen, Esther, Cecelia, Rudy, Tony, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Edward raised his family in Silverbell and Marana, Arizona, and after retiring from the Asarco Mine, worked at the Evergreen Air Center and spent years as a handyman at St. Christopher's Church after retirement.

Ed was a Godly man devoted to his family. He followed the UofA and AZ Diamondbacks. He himself was a two-time Arizona state champion in baseball at Nogales high school. His work as a life-long carpenter allowed him to use his hands building and fixing things for others.

Services in celebration of Edward's life will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Christopher's Church at 11:00 a.m., followed by military honors. Private intermittent of ashes will follow on April 14, 2021 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY, Marana, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation payable to the University of Arizona Foundation for the benefit of The University of Arizona Cancer Center and The UA Baseball Team. Please mail checks to 1111 N. Cherry Ave., Tucson, AZ 85721. You may also donate online at https://give.uafoundation.org/cancer-center. Please be sure to choose "in honor of" or "in memory of" Edward Altamirano in the space provided or in the memo of your check.