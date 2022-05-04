Edward Butchart

Butchart, Edward

Edward Ernest Butchart, 76, went home peacefully on April 25th, 2022, at TMC Hospice - Peppi's House, after a long struggle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. Ed was born on April 5, 1946 in Duluth MN to Ernest and Pauline Butchart. He became a Journeyman Carpenter in 1971 and started teaching Carpenter Apprentices in 1972. He worked in the Duluth area for 20 years.

He moved his family to Tucson, AZ in 1986 where he started working for Diversified Design Construction for 13 years, Chestnut Construction for 10 years, ending his career working with Barker-Morrissey Construction - Barker Construction after 11 years.

During his career in Tucson he supervised the rebuilding of "Old Tucson", the building of "Desert Diamond Casino" in Sahuarita and the reconstruction of the "El Con" Mall.

He believed in never giving up and kept teaching as much as he could.

He loved his work and his construction family (his employers, peers and co-workers).

Of all the awards and honors he was given in his life he was proudest of his ability to teach, to learn, and to care about everyone and the life that GOD allowed him to have.

He was a patient at the U of A Cancer Center participating in Cancer research and trials for 5 months. He also had Parkinson's Disease and had a deep brain stimulator implanted to stop his tremors. He insisted on donating his brain to the UCLA brain bank for Parkinson's research. He then insisted on further teaching by donating his body to the Phoenix "Science Care" for research and education. This was done so he could continue to teach and give learning opportunities and help those suffering with the same diseases.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Brother James, In-Laws Waldemar and Bertha Carlson, brothers-in-law Kenneth Carlson, Robert Schreck, John Halden, all of Duluth, Mn and Marvin Paarni of Escanaba, MI.

Survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene; Sister Millie Halden; Sisters-in-law Ardith Paarni, Christine Carlson; Daughters Carlene Schonhardt (Kevin), Sharen Lang (John), Edie Sierra (Anthony); 12 grandchildren - Desiree Valle (Luis) of Odessa,TX; Drew Land, Devin, Noah Schonhardt; Miranda, Richard, Joseph, Charles, Krystianna Sierra; Armando, Caleb & Riley Lang (all of Tucson). 8 great-grandchildren - Keilana, Keikoa, Keimeha Valle; Ryder, Hartley, Kennedy, Addason & Beauden Land. And many nieces, nephews and friends.

We were all honored to have been chosen to be his family.

Memorial service Saturday, May 7th at 11am, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1200 N. Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719.

Celebration and reminiscing luncheon following, in Activity building.

Livestream at https://youtu.be/l9oDLaD7LHQ

Special thank you to extended family, TMC Hospice Peppi's House, Sensible Cremation and Funeral, UCLA Brain Bank and Science Care for their outstanding care, love, service and patience.

