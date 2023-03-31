Edward Dale Cole passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife of almost 7 years, Jacqueline Kracht; his siblings, Dennis Cole and Nancy Malone; his children, Glenn Cole, Kerrie Bergan, and Dana Booth; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was born in South Chicago Heights, Illinois, on April 6, 1932. He enlisted in the Navy, and was stationed in Virginia, Alaska, California, Italy, and England. After 20 years in the military, he worked 20 years for the government in the GAO. He married Jewel Owen while in the Navy, and they had three children together. They were married 48 years before he lost her to cancer. He moved to Arizona, where he met Jacque and married her at St. Francis De Sales Parish. They enjoyed traveling, bowling, and dancing. A private service will be held at with internment at Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association.