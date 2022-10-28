Edward Cook

Also known affectionately as "Ed or Chuck", of Aldie, Virginia passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his loving family at his residence. Born in Granite, Illinois, Edward Lee Cook worked at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat newspaper and Arizona Daily Star Newspaper where he retired from on November 15, 2002. Edward Lee Cook served in US Air Force as a radio operator in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annabelle Brennan and Eldon Cook. He leaves behind his wife of more than 26 years, Meina Sy Cook and their daughter, Holly Eve Cook. He also leaves behind two sons from a previous marriage, Timothy Cook and Cameron Cook and his wife, Lisa Cook; grandchildren, Madison Cook and Riley Cook; eldest sister, Betty Ryan and preceded in death by her husband, James Ryan with nephews, Danny Ryan, Philip Ryan, Chris Ryan and preceded in death by Dale Ryan; youngest baby sister, Janette Frederick, and preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Frederick with nieces, Nancy Timmerman and Karen Wenner. Viewing will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA 20170 (703) 437-1764. Funeral will be held Monday October 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., Stonewall Memory Garden, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA 20109.