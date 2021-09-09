Edward Jakimowich

JAKIMOWICH, Edward Carl, Jr.
71, passed away on September 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Tucson, AZ. Eddie was born on April 16, 1950, in Belleville, Illinois. He moved to Tucson when he was three years old. He attended St. Ambrose and graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus from Council 1200. Eddie got his Associates Degree in Electronics at Durham Business College. He was a television technician and was employed by many great companies including RCA in Chicago, IL, Metro Television in Moses Lake, Washington, Tommy's TV in San Diego, California. Eddie eventually settled down in Tucson, AZ in 1989 with his wife and two children and took over the family television business from his father. A-1 TV Service was a family-owned television repair shop from 1954-2011.
Eddie is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Shirley (Masa) Jakimowich; grandparents, Charles and Victoria (Kwiakowski) Jakimowich, John and Marie (Havlicek) Masa; in-laws, Albert and Gloria (Garcia) Pain; his uncles, George and Roger Masa; infant siblings, Linda and Thomas Jakimowich.
Survived by loving wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" (Pain) Jakimowich; daughter, Tamara (Jeffrey) Varga; son, Edward (Daniell) Jakimowich III; grandchildren, Vincent Varga, Julianna Varga, Jay Varga and Kyle Jakimowich; brother, Randall Jakimowich of Vail, AZ; brother, Ronald (Kasey) Jakimowich of Tucson, AZ; sister, Juanita (Rick) Komosinski of Rostraver TWP, PA; his aunt, Lorraine Hartough whom was his God-Mother of Stockton, IL; sister-in-law, Shirley (Dan) Webb; brother-in-law, Robert (Linda) Pain; brother-in-law, David (Cindy) Pain of Defiance, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Becky (Timothy) Papini, Lorrie (Jonathan) Burnham, Nicole (John) George, Natasha (fiancé Thomas) David, Vance Jakimowich, Renae Jakimowich. Haley (fiancé Tyler) of Rostraver, PA, Mark (Christen) Komosinski of Mesa, AZ, Paul (Gayle) Benson of Bellingham, WA, John Benson of Phoenix, AZ, Tyler Pain, Jennifer Pain, Lindsey (Cory) Badenhop of Defiance, OH, Connor (Shenley) Pain of Defiance, OH, and Jillian Pain of CA; former sisters-in-law, Linda (Joe) Corn and Karren Jakimowich.
Eddie was proud of the legacy that lives on in his children and grandchildren. He loved his family deeply and was a stellar man of true character. He will be so deeply missed. Our hearts will never be whole again. A Viewing will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary and eulogy from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME, 1335 S. Swan Rd. Graveside service will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you can donate to his grandson Jay's Down Syndrome Buddy Walk page: https://www.ds-stride.org/tucsonbuddywalk/profiles/team/Jaywalkers
Special gratitude to Belinda Motzkin-Bauer for her support and guidance during this difficult time.