Edward Jakimowich

71, passed away on September 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Tucson, AZ. Eddie was born on April 16, 1950, in Belleville, Illinois. He moved to Tucson when he was three years old. He attended St. Ambrose and graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus from Council 1200. Eddie got his Associates Degree in Electronics at Durham Business College. He was a television technician and was employed by many great companies including RCA in Chicago, IL, Metro Television in Moses Lake, Washington, Tommy's TV in San Diego, California. Eddie eventually settled down in Tucson, AZ in 1989 with his wife and two children and took over the family television business from his father. A-1 TV Service was a family-owned television repair shop from 1954-2011.