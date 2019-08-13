JAKIMOWICH, Edward Carl, Sr.
88, of Tucson, AZ passed away August 11, 2019. A beloved husband, father and grandfather who served in the United States Air Force for 6 ½ years. He also served as a past grand knight for the knights of Columbus council 1200. Edward is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley and survived by his three sons, Edward, Randall (Linda) and Ronald (Kasey); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 300 S. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716, with Services to follow. Burial will be in Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, Illinois. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.