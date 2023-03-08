Edward J. Kane, 87, an economist and writer specializing in banking and financial regulation died on March 2, 2023 in Tucson, AZ. He was born and raised in Washington D.C. where he met the love of his life and his wife of 54 years, Gloria Kane. Dr. Kane taught at Princeton, Iowa State and Boston College before accepting the Everett D. Reese Chair of Banking and Monetary Economics at the Ohio State University, which held from 1972 to 1992. He returned to Boston College in 1992, to serve as the first James F. Cleary Professor in Finance until 2009. Professor Kane wrote three books and hundreds of journal articles. He was a man of diverse interests all of which found their way into his writing. Inspired by comic books and horror movies, he introduced the now-ubiquitous term Zombie Bank to the lexicon of financial writing. Edward was preceded in death by Gloria V. Kane. He is survived by his children, Laura, Stephen (Rui) and Ted (Christy) and his granddaughter, Rachel (Jackson) Ruck. He is also survived by his brother, Dick (Linda) and sister, Mary. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 13, 2023, at St. Thomas the apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson.