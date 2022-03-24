Edward Lacambra

Lacambra, Edward V.

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Edward V. Lacambra passed away at age 83.

Ed was born February 12, 1939 in San Fernando, Spain to Eduardo and Juaquina Lacambra. He moved from Spain to the United States as a young teenager. After high school Ed joined the US Navy, serving one tour, earning a Good Conduct Medal. After the military Ed went on to earn a BS degree from University of Arizona, a Master of Laws in Taxation from University of Miami, and in 1968 a law degree from University of Arizona College of Law. In 1979 Ed earned certification as a Lawyer Specialization in Taxation by the State Bar of Arizona Board of Legal Specialization. Ed stayed in Tucson, serving on the bench as a judge and practicing law in the community for over 50 years.

Ed loved humor and joking around. He also had a passion for music and learned to play acoustic guitar beautifully, even playing homage to his native Spain with flamenco music. A soft spoken man, Ed had a beautiful, friendly smile.

Ed was preceded in death by his father Eduardo, his mother Juaquina, and his brother Joseph. He is survived by his daughters Jessica and Celta, his sisters Blanca, Lucia, Mireya and Magie, and his brothers Carlos and Vince, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and partner Liz. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28 at 10:15am at Saint Odilia Catholic Community, located at 7570 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. An internment service will follow at 12:00pm at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana located at 15950 North Luckett Rd.