Edward Laconto

76, of Tucson passed March 6, 2021. He was born March 29, 1944. He attended Worcester Industrial Tech Institute and Marist College. He was a Design Engineer for IBM and Raytheon. His hobbies included amateur radio and Knights of Columbus. He was Amateur Extra: highest class of amateur license. Also, Past Faithful Navigator, Grand Knight and founding member of fourth degree assembly, K of C. He remains honorary life member in both organizations. He is survived by wife, Jean and children, Eddie, Michele and Valerie; grandchildren, Rachel, Stephanie and Mike; great-grand-children, Amelia and Adam. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.