 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Laconto

Edward Laconto

  • Updated

LACONTO, Edward W.

76, of Tucson passed March 6, 2021. He was born March 29, 1944. He attended Worcester Industrial Tech Institute and Marist College. He was a Design Engineer for IBM and Raytheon. His hobbies included amateur radio and Knights of Columbus. He was Amateur Extra: highest class of amateur license. Also, Past Faithful Navigator, Grand Knight and founding member of fourth degree assembly, K of C. He remains honorary life member in both organizations. He is survived by wife, Jean and children, Eddie, Michele and Valerie; grandchildren, Rachel, Stephanie and Mike; great-grand-children, Amelia and Adam. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Single-use plastics on the rise

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News