past grand knight, Knights of Columbus, passed away January 30, 2021, beloved husband of Chela; dear father of Jeffrey (Aurora), Douglas and Maureen; dear grandfather of Jeremy, Zachary, Rachel, Yory and Aurorita. Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson.