Edward Mccormick

MCCORMICK, Edward John "Poppie"
83, of Tucson, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to William and Mary McCormick. A 1955 Northeast Catholic (Philadelphia) graduate, he joined the Navy the same year and traveled the world, including a tour of Japan. Honorably discharged in 1959, he began work at Provident National Bank, married, started a family and in 1972 moved them to a new life in Tucson.
Ed leaves behind to cherish his memories: Joan, his wife of 56 years; sons, Christopher (Sophie) and Richard (Janel) and beloved grandchildren, Forrest, Nicholas, Jacob (Michaela) and Emma. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Patricia.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.