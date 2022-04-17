 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward Montano

  • Updated

MONTANO, Edward Mendez

TFD Retired Captain,

Fire Prevention

Born March 15, 1934 Died March 29, 2022 at his home.Survived by his spouse, Margaret Eyrich Montano; brother-in-law, Bill Eyrich; stepson, Jesus Angel (Sara); stepdaughter, Christina Marie (Michael); grandchildren, Angel, Brandon, Madison, Shelby and Brook Sky; great-grandchildren, Si and Chevelle.Services: LAF Fire truck hearse is driven by his nephew FF Billy Eyrich Jr., Santa Cruz Church. S. 6th and 22nd , Thursday, April 21, 2022, Viewing: 10:00 a.m. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Immediately following, final procession to lay Edward to rest at Holy Hope Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Local 479, FF Hall 2430 N. Huachuca, West of I-10 off of Grant Rd. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Strom, Nancy Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her ....

Read more

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Holy Week and Easter traditions in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News