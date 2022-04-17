Edward Montano

Born March 15, 1934 Died March 29, 2022 at his home.Survived by his spouse, Margaret Eyrich Montano; brother-in-law, Bill Eyrich; stepson, Jesus Angel (Sara); stepdaughter, Christina Marie (Michael); grandchildren, Angel, Brandon, Madison, Shelby and Brook Sky; great-grandchildren, Si and Chevelle.Services: LAF Fire truck hearse is driven by his nephew FF Billy Eyrich Jr., Santa Cruz Church. S. 6th and 22nd , Thursday, April 21, 2022, Viewing: 10:00 a.m. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Immediately following, final procession to lay Edward to rest at Holy Hope Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Local 479, FF Hall 2430 N. Huachuca, West of I-10 off of Grant Rd. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.