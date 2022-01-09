Edward Nigh

Known to family and friends on the east coast where he grew up as Bill, he graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1945. He went on to serve in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division from 1945 to 1947. Afterwards, he traveled west to Colorado. From then on, he was known as Edward "Ed" and graduated from Mesa College, now CMU, in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1950, Colorado A&M, now CSU, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, with a B.S. Entomology in 1952. He continued his education at Colorado A&M University in Ft. Collins, Colorado, receiving a MS Plant Pathology degree in 1956. It was at this time he rejoined the military, serving in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command from 1952 to 1954 and then the US Air Force Reserve, SAC, 3903 Air Wing from 1954 to 1957. From 1954 to 1962 Edward worked in Mexicali, B.C., Mexico, as Technical Director of cotton production. At the same time, he attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, and received a Doctor of Philosophy, Plant Pathology, Nematology in 1962.