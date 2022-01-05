Edward Nigh

NIGH, Edward, Jr.
94 years, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.
Known to family and friends on the east coast where he grew up as Bill, he graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1945. He went on to serve in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division from 1945 to 1947. Afterwards, he traveled west to Colorado. From then on, he was known as Edward "Ed" and graduated from Mesa College, now CMU, in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1950, Colorado A&M, now CSU, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, with a B.S. Entomology in 1952. He continued his education at Colorado A&M University in Ft. Collins, Colorado, receiving a MS Plant Pathology degree in 1956. It was at this time he rejoined the military, serving in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command from 1952 to 1954 and then the US Air Force Reserve, SAC, 3903 Air Wing from 1954 to 1957. From 1954 to 1962 Edward worked in Mexicali, B.C., Mexico, as Technical Director of cotton production. At the same time, he attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, and received a Doctor of Philosophy, Plant Pathology, Nematology in 1962.
Dr. Nigh was a Professor, Department Head, Associate Dean and Director, Senior Research Scientist and Professor Emeritus for the University of Arizona, College of Agriculture, Department of Plant Pathology from 1962 until present. Upon retirement from the University of Arizona in 1989, he continued his work in the asparagus industry with many research projects on post-harvest problems, distribution, variety evaluation and management techniques for production, packing and shipment. His work took him around the world traveling to Japan, Peru, Italy, England, Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries. He was respected the world over for his in-depth knowledge and willingness to assist others.
Ed's passion in life was the great outdoors, hunting, and hunting dogs. He was unable to hunt the last few years and, in his opinion if you could not go hunting, what else is there? And still, he lived life to the fullest; life with Edward was an adventure from beginning to end. Ed influenced many people in his life and his zest for "the hunt" is understated. He left behind lists of songs for the "Big Party", of all the places he lived (Arizona was his clear favorite), all the dogs he had owned, all the places he got lost while hunting, and detailed lists of the hunts and game he spent a lifetime pursuing. He enjoyed his family and the friends he made around the world - he was a southern gentleman and scholar - he will be missed tremendously.
Ed is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynda; his son, Jeffrey and wife Karen of Yuma AZ, and his daughter, Carol and husband Mark of Wilmington, NC, and his daughter, Katherine of Los Angeles, CA; as well as an impressive five grandchildren and three great-grandsons and his sister, Carol and husband Ferris of Augusta, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
The "Big Party", as Ed referred to it, is in the planning phase for a later date/time when Covid does not dominate our lives. We want to gratefully thank Traditions Hospice, Nurse Celeste and Aide Yolanda for their loving care and our friend/retired hospice nurse Charlene. Remembrance donations may be made to: The Salvation Army Tucson or Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction, CO. There will be a Happy Hour in Heaven! Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.