Edward Noeltner

NOELTNER, Edward F.
joined his Heavenly Father on October 5, 2021 at the age of 97.
He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; his parents, Clarence and Gertrude; his brothers, Richard and Robert and his sister, Marilyn.
He is survived by his six children, Steven (Lalita) Noeltner, Katherine (David) Sponseller, Regina Todd, Mary (Tom) Jones, Richard Noeltner and Edward (Marie-Christine) Noeltner; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Edward was born in Hollywood, California in 1924, son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Smith) Noeltner. He was raised in North Hollywood and later graduated from Villanova Prep School in Ojai, California. Edward served his country honorably during WWII with the US Army anti-aircraft, in New Guinea and then on Leyte Island, Philippines after his troop ship landed on the Mindanao Island. While awaiting new armament, he was assigned as a guard to General Douglas McArthur at his headquarters in Tacloban, Leyte. Thereafter, he was assigned to the Navy's "Seabees" and was severely injured, resulting in the loss of his left arm and right leg.
He was rehabilitated at Bushnell General Army Hospital in Utah. Edward returned to California, graduating in 1950 from Loyola University with a BA degree. While at Loyola in 1948, he and Elizabeth were married. They were married for 62 years. After graduation he became staff announcer at a radio station in San Diego. In 1951, he joined the US State Department's Voice of America in New York, as a producer/announcer with the English desk and later as a producer with the Russian desk. In 1956, he joined the production department of Radio Liberty in New York broadcasting to the Soviet Union. While living in New Jersey during this time he served on the city council of Bergenfield and served as Fire Commissioner. In 1962, along with his wife and family, he transferred to Radio Liberty's operation in Munich, Germany becoming manager of the production department. The Family resided there for 12 years.In 1973, Edward retired and moved with his family to Tucson. He then devoted his time to volunteer work, especially with St. Pius X Church, where he served on the Parish Council as well as the Religious Education and Finance commissions. Over 13 years of leading the lector program, he directed, trained and mentored well over one hundred lectors.
Edward also worked as a free-lance announcer in Tucson and voiced educational, commercial and civic features. His hobbies included watching classic movies and listening to old radio shows and classical music. In spite of his physical disabilities, Edward was a senior golfer who enjoyed the game. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, the National Amputee Golf Association, the Society of International Broadcasters and the Knights of Columbus.
With the wonderful care of his wife Elizabeth, he was able to live a very fulfilling life with his family and many friends.We give thanks for the wonderful care he received from the staff at the Arizona State Veterans Home for seven years as well as from his daughter Regina who gave so much of her time to care for him after his wife's passing.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peppi's House, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements done by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.