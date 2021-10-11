Edward Noeltner

Edward was born in Hollywood, California in 1924, son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Smith) Noeltner. He was raised in North Hollywood and later graduated from Villanova Prep School in Ojai, California. Edward served his country honorably during WWII with the US Army anti-aircraft, in New Guinea and then on Leyte Island, Philippines after his troop ship landed on the Mindanao Island. While awaiting new armament, he was assigned as a guard to General Douglas McArthur at his headquarters in Tacloban, Leyte. Thereafter, he was assigned to the Navy's "Seabees" and was severely injured, resulting in the loss of his left arm and right leg.

He was rehabilitated at Bushnell General Army Hospital in Utah. Edward returned to California, graduating in 1950 from Loyola University with a BA degree. While at Loyola in 1948, he and Elizabeth were married. They were married for 62 years. After graduation he became staff announcer at a radio station in San Diego. In 1951, he joined the US State Department's Voice of America in New York, as a producer/announcer with the English desk and later as a producer with the Russian desk. In 1956, he joined the production department of Radio Liberty in New York broadcasting to the Soviet Union. While living in New Jersey during this time he served on the city council of Bergenfield and served as Fire Commissioner. In 1962, along with his wife and family, he transferred to Radio Liberty's operation in Munich, Germany becoming manager of the production department. The Family resided there for 12 years.In 1973, Edward retired and moved with his family to Tucson. He then devoted his time to volunteer work, especially with St. Pius X Church, where he served on the Parish Council as well as the Religious Education and Finance commissions. Over 13 years of leading the lector program, he directed, trained and mentored well over one hundred lectors.