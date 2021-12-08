Edward Norzagaray

Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dora M. Norzagary, the love of his life; his parents, Armando and Frances Norzagaray; brother and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Larry) Dorame Jr.; sons, Rene (Gloria) Norzagaray and Stephen (Erlinda) Norzagaray; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three sisters. He lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed his retirement years in Pinetop; enjoying fishing, camping, hunting and exploring the outdoors in his Jeep and his quad. We rejoice knowing our parents are finally together again. We love you dad!