Edward Norzagaray

NORZAGARAY, Edward "Shorty" F.
Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dora M. Norzagary, the love of his life; his parents, Armando and Frances Norzagaray; brother and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Larry) Dorame Jr.; sons, Rene (Gloria) Norzagaray and Stephen (Erlinda) Norzagaray; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three sisters. He lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed his retirement years in Pinetop; enjoying fishing, camping, hunting and exploring the outdoors in his Jeep and his quad. We rejoice knowing our parents are finally together again. We love you dad!
Services will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral on Friday, December 10, 2021. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery.