Edward Pepper

96, of Tucson passed away on May 16, 2022. Born October 7, 1925 in Mammoth, Arizona. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Armida and precious daughter, Anna. He is survived by his children, Caroline (Roland) Darimont, Edward Jr. (Kathy), Dan, Joe (Susie), Julie (Randy) Printz and Mary. As well as 11 grandchildren and 1 great- grandson. Edward served as an Electricians Mate on the USS Blueback-326 during WWII. "Pepper" was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 570 from 1956 until his retirement in 1987. He worked in San Manuel and other Arizona mines. He took his tool belt to many places throughout the world including Greenland, Guatemala, Canada, Mexico and Peru. He and Armida were active members of the Tucson Chapter of Submarine Veterans. He was one in a million and always left an impression. Pepper will be missed by all and remembered for his work ethic, sense of humor and dedication to his family. Viewing will be at Sensible Cremation and Funerals, 109 W. Grant Rd. on Thursday, May 26 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Ft. Lowell on Friday, May 27 at 11am. Followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery 3555 N. Oracle Rd. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training. Make check payable to: TEJAT Trust Fund (EIN86-6050928), 1949 W. Garner Lane, Tucson, AZ 85705.