Edward Scott

was born February 17, 1945 in Pearl River, NY and entered the heavenly kingdom on December 22, 2021. He lived most of his life in Tucson and Oro Valley, having moved with his parents Peter and Phyllis Scott; brother, Peter Jr and sister, Kathy, to Tucson in 1956. As a teenager he worked in his family-run plumbing business, at 20 became a police officer with TPD, retiring after 20 years. His last several years he spent as a Hazardous Materials Expert in the TPD bomb squad, which he helped create. After retirement he started a second career at Southwest Gas for 21 years, as the head of Risk Management. Ed graduated from Rincon HS in 1963. He attended college at Pima & the UofA. He was very active with the Fraternal Order of Police even after his retirement. He helped coach or participate in his kids' many sports and school activities and was very active in his church, taking on various leadership roles. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 52 years; daughters, Mary Jo (Jim Kaiser), Amy (Sean Garnand), Megan (James Ploium); son, Ned, as well as his brother, Peter (Mary) and sister, Kathy, and his seven grandchildren, Alexis, Dylan, Madelynn, Emilia, Molly, Henry, Juliann, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He considered his law enforcement and SWG friends as his 2nd families. In his recent years he enjoyed time at his mountain cabin, golfing and fishing, but spending time with his family, friends and grandkids was the best. His Memorial will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at Ina Road church of Christ, 2425 W. Ina, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the Fraternal Order of Police, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.