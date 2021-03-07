Edward Smith

Ed, 61, passed away on February 22, 2021. Born in Heidelberg, Germany to Felix and Lea Smith, Ed was raised in Tucson before building his dream home in Vail, AZ. His beloved son, Lucas, survives him. Ed is also survived by brothers, Gary (Cookie) and Randy; sisters, Linda, Valerie (Jan) and Penny (Jim). Ed loved the outdoors and tending to his orchard. If a neighbor or friend was in need, Ed was always there to lend a helping hand. It is ironic that a man with such a big, kind heart should pass away due to complications from heart failure. A Celebration of Life will be held when we can safely gather together. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.