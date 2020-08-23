 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Verhalen

Edward Verhalen

  • Updated

VERHALEN, Edward R. "Eddie"

79, of Tucson, AZ, and formerly Whitefish Bay, WI, entered the gates of heaven on August 2, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Joanne; sons, Joshua, Edward Scott (Lisa), Cary (Jean), Matt (Sarah); daughter, Tina (Doug) McConnohie and beloved sister, Vicki (Fred) Gumina. His playful attitude and guiding hand will be missed by all, but especially by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In-person memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St Pius X in Tucson, AZ. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon WI, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge. Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News