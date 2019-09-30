FLIPPO, Edwin Bly

passed on September 14, 2019. He was born September 13, 1925.

He went to school in a one room school house and went on to become a professor of Personnel Management

at the University of Arizona.

He published world renowned textbooks.

He travelled extensively after he retired.

He is survived by his sister, Betty; son, Robert Flippo and daughter-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Susie Lelli and son-in-law, John Lelli; daugher, Sally Fricks and son-in-law, Bert Fricks; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He donated his body to science as a way

to continue educating people.

He will be greatly missed.

