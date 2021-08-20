Edwin Hospelhorn

 Skip to main content
HOSPELHORN, Edwin Eugene

Passed away peacefully July 7, 2020 in Tucson, AZ in the care of Casa de la Luz Hospice. Edwin was born November 9, 1930 in Hudson, Illinois to Floy (Smith) Hospelhorn and Floyd Hospelhorn. He was the youngest of five boys born on the farm. Edwin married Carlyn Rose Marshall of Bloomington, Illinois in July of 1951. They moved to Tucson, AZ where Edwin was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in 1952. After Carlyn earned her teaching degree from the University of Arizona, they moved to Glendale, AZ where Edwin started an electrical contracting business in 1972 with his brother, Raymond. They built a new home in Peoria, AZ and eventually retired in Sun City, AZ. Edwin was a hardworking husband and father who could repair anything that needed fixing. He loved motorcycles, cars, traveling, photography and home movies.

Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Floy and Floyd Hospelhorn; his four brothers Delmar, Clarence, Donald and Raymond. He is survived by his two daughters, Teri (Hospelhorn) Barry and Jeanie (Hospelhorn) Hubbell; his two sons, Edwin B. Hospelhorn and Jared J. Hospelhorn; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Edwin donated his body to Science Care Anatomical.

