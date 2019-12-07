LESTER, Edwin "Bud"
of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Tomasina "Tommie" Lester and cherished son, brother, father, grandfather and cousin.
Bud served proudly and honorably in the United States Army including a tour of duty in Germany from 1956-1959. After completing his military service, Bud returned to Pearl River, New York to marry his high school sweetheart and they were married for 59 years. He held numerous executive positions throughout his long career, most recently as the Donations Manager for Lion's Club International Foundation headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Bud retired to Tuscon, Arizona in 2001 where he lived for 11 years and raised his beloved Sheiba Inu, 'Akane'. Bud loved people and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services: The family is being served by the BAUE FUNERAL AND MEMORIAL CENTER. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. a Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m., BAUE FUNERAL AND MEMORIAL CENTER, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the Lions Club International Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association Greater St. Louis Chapter.