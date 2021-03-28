LEW, Edwin J. Dr.

passed away February 17, 2021 In Dallas Texas due to sepsis. He was buried in The Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Edwin Joe Lew was born in Tucson, Arizona on January 21, 1945. He graduated from Tucson High and the University of Arizona and University of Oregon Dental School with a Doctor of Medical dentistry (DMD). After graduation he spent two years as a Captain in the United States army. serving as an Army dentist.

In July of 1972 he married Christine Chau of Dallas Texas in July of 1972. They were married for almost 49 years. Edwin was a dentist in Dallas for 47 years retiring in 2017.

Edwin loved to travel, spend time with his family and was huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and University of Arizona sport teams!

Edwin is survived by his wife Christine; children, Elizabeth (John), Jaime (Chris), Brian (Annie), Jennifer (Yia). 10 grandchildren; brothers, Stephen (Sharon) and Allen (Gloria); sisters, Victoria (George) and Irene (Eugene) and countless family and friends. Edwin is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Sue (Wee) Lew. Arrangements by RESTLAND FUNERAL HOME.