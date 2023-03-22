Eileen Louise Vasquez (Mooney) passed away unexpectedly at home in Tucson, Arizona on March 15, 2023. She was born to Antonette Louise Mooney (Ruggieri) and Raymond Joseph Mooney in Providence, Rhode Island November 18, 1944 and moved with her parents to Tucson in 1953. She is preceded in death by former husband Richard Vasquez and Eileen is survived by her loving son Michael Vasquez; Grandsons Ryan (Katie) Vasquez and Tanner (Brooklyn) Lunsford, Granddaughter Victoria Vasquez, Great Grandsons Rowyan and Slater Lunsford, and Michael Vasquez, Sisters Pat Mooney (Lou Spivack) and Jo Ann (Jim) Herndon, Nephews Kyle (Domenica) Morris, Reed Morris, and Niece Carly Herndon. Mass will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, 85718 with a special gathering to follow. After graduating from Catalina High School, Eileen went to Beauty School and pursued a career as a Hairstylist. She then became a Reservation Specialist at Canyon Ranch. She later moved to North Carolina where she was employed by Leith Infiniti of Raleigh as a Service Advisor where she met many new friends, enjoyed the beaches and her home in the surrounding countryside. Eileen was devoted to and adored her grand and great-grandchildren and loved get-togethers with family, friends and kept in touch with family members in Rhode Island and Florida. She was also a caring mother to her fur babies and loved each and every one, especially her beloved Shih tzu, Munchkin, who was her loyal companion and part of the family. She loved taking walks in the park and greeting those that walked by or came to visit with their pets. Eileen enjoyed following sports, especially the U of A Wildcats, and was always up to date with the news; happenings locally and around the world. She had many hobbies and was an avid gardener, creating her beautiful outdoor surroundings of found art, sea glass, seashells, and flowers and embraced the cultures of the southwest and reggae/jazz/global music. Eileen enjoyed the sport of sailing in her Sunfish and skiing on Mt. Lemmon, Winter Park, and Sunrise. Eileen looked forward to trips with Michael, visiting grandchildren, travel to San Diego and North Carolina, and visiting the Chapel on Mt. Lemmon built by her son Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eileen to the Humane Society of Tucson, and PACC.