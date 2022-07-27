Eini Johnson

Eini Riutta Johnson February 16, 1932-June 25, 2022. Her parents, Antto and Hilma Riutta, were first-generation Finnish immigrants who settled in Warren, Maine where they raised Eini and her two older sisters, Elvi and Eila. Eini graduated from the University of Maine in 1953 and shortly thereafter married Philip Johnson with whom she had four children. The Johnson family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1970. Over the years, Eini worked in Blue Hill, Maine and Brunswick, Maine as a photojournalist, and in Arizona at the Tucson Skills Center, St. Luke's Home, and Barnes and Noble. She was active in community theatre, the Southern Arizona Hiking Club, and enjoyed traveling. Above all, Eini loved spending time with the beautiful family she created. Eini was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, and her son, Peter Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Tracy Gard, son Mark Johnson (Dawn), daughter Liisa Rose (Mark), grandchildren Karen Feldman (Steven), Elise Gray (Josh), Alyssa Rose, Lauren Rose and Zachary Johnson, great-grandchildren, Kassia, Eleni, and Lydia Gray and many nieces and nephews. She is forever loved, cherished, and missed.